NBA bosses postpone LA Lakers vs LA Clippers after tragic Kobe Bryant death

The Los Angeles Lakers’ clash with the Los Angeles Clippers, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, has been postponed following the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

The Los Angeles teams were set to do battle at the Staples Centre but basketball bosses have called off the tie after the tragic helicopter crash that killed the NBA legend and eight others, including his daughter Gianna.

Bryant and all other victims were travelling to a basketball game on Sunday when the accident occurred.

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday,” the NBA statement read.

Bryant spent his entire career at the Lakers, winning five NBA championships.

Speaking in the aftermath of the tragedy, LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers struggled to get his words out when asked about the sporting great.

“I just don’t have a lot to say. The news is just devastating to everybody who knew him a long time,” he said.

“He means a lot to me. he was such a great opponent. It is what you want in sports. He had that DNA that very few athletes have – just the Tiger Woods and Michael Jordans.

“I got to know him more since he retired.

“This is a tough one. We had to go play. The news is just so devastating for Vanessa and his family. There are just so many people he touched.”

The Clippers beat the Orlando Magic 112-97, as players and coaches fought back tears on the court.

Conditions were foggy when the tragic flight took off on Sunday, and California police had grounded their helicopters due to the poor weather.

An investigation has now been launched to determine exactly what caused the crash.