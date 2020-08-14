NBA Bubble Has Unique Playoff Predicament Says Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers recently defeated the Denver Nuggets, 124-111 to secure the second seed in the Western Conference. While this serves as an advantage, superstar Kawhi Leonard shared that the NBA bubble creates a unique situation in this year’s playoffs.

“Right now, it doesn’t seem like seeds matter,” Leonard said by way of ESPN.

Coming off a 26-point performance, Leonard once again showed why he’s one of the top players in the league. As he aims to win a consecutive NBA title, he shared that this year’s postseason predicament is unlike any other season.

Clinching as the second seed in the Western Conference, the Clippers will be facing against the Dallas Mavericks in this year’s playoffs. The Mavericks are led by the star duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis and will serve as an exciting matchup against the pair of Leonard and Paul George. The expectations for this year have adjusted heavily with how the Disney World dynamic has changed the landscape of the game.

“I mean, just like tonight, we played Denver. We’re not traveling there or pushing through that altitude that they’re used to playing to at home. Also fans. But the little things like that, you know, just traveling to that different city and trying to establish yourself and see what routine you can make out there, those are pretty much the difficulties of ballgames in the playoffs [that aren’t in the bubble],” Leonard continued.

It has been intense for the past few weeks in the bubble with multiple surprises constantly popping up. One of the more highly anticipated situations in the league now is the race for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. All teams already have their set opponents this year except the Los Angeles Lakers who are awaiting the winner of the play-in series between the eighth and ninth seed.

Teams such as the Portland Trail Blazers are one of the favorites to take a position in the playoffs with the way Damian Lillard has been dominating on the court. The Phoenix Suns are also within radar, as they remain undefeated at 7-0 in the bubble.

It will be interesting to see how the final seeds for the Western Conference end up and how this special setup plays out in the coming months.