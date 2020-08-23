NBA: Bucks, Lakers draw level with victories in Games 2

ISTANBUL

Top seeds Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers tied the series after beating their opponents in Games 2.

The Lakers beat the Blazers with a 111-88 score as US star Anthony Davis made a double-double with 31 points and 11 assists.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 16 points and JR Smith played with 11 points.

Also, LeBron James and JaVale McGee helped their team with 10 points each.

For the Blazers, Damian Lillard was the highest scorer of his team with 18 points at the AdventHealth Arena.

Meanwhile, Lillard had to leave the game in the third quarter after suffering dislocated finger injury.

Bucks beat Magic

Milwaukee Bucks defeated Orlando Magic with a 111-96 score at the HP Field House.

The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a double-double to score 28 points and 20 rebounds.

Brook Lopez played with 20 points and Pat Connaughton helped his team with 15 points.

For Magic, Montenegrin Nikola Vucevic scored 32 points and Terrence Ross and French guard Evan Fournier played with 12 points each.

With these wins, Lakers and Bucks leveled their playoff series at 1-1.

Results

Los Angeles Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers: 111-88 (1-1)

Milwaukee Bucks-Orlando Magic: 111-96 (1-1)

Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder: 111-98 (2-0)

Indiana Pacers-Miami Heat: 100-109 (0-2)