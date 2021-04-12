NBA: Celtics end Nuggets’ 8-game winning streak

ANKARA

The Boston Celtics ended the Denver Nuggets’ eight-game winning streak with a 105-87 win late Sunday.

Jayson Tatum had 28 points and 10 rebounds while Jaylen Brown played with 20 for the Celtics.

Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart each dropped 14 points.

For the Nuggets, Michael Porter finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds to post his 14th triple-double of the season.

The Celtics improved to a 23-26 win/loss record at the Eastern Conference, while the Nuggets have 34 wins in the Western Conference.

Results

Charlotte Hornets – Atlanta Hawks: 101-105

Denver Nuggets – Boston Celtics: 87-105

Cleveland Cavaliers – New Orleans Pelicans : 109-116

Orlando Magic – Milwaukee Bucks: 87-124

New York Knicks – Toronto Raptors: 102-96

Dallas Mavericks – San Antonio Spurs: 117-119

Memphis Grizzlies – Indiana Pacers: 125-132

Minnesota Timberwolves – Chicago Bulls: 121-117

Los Angeles Clippers – Detroit Pistons: 131-124

Portland Trail Blazers – Miami Heat: 98-107