NBA: Christian Wood completely recovers from COVID-19

ANKARA

Christian Wood of Detroit has completely recovered from the coronavirus, according to NBA insider Shams Charania on Thursday.

”Pistons’ Christian Wood has been cleared from coronavirus. Wood registered negative test results late Wednesday night,” Charania tweeted.

Wood is the first NBA player to be cleared of the virus. He tested positive for the virus known as COVID-19 March 15.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 175 countries and territories, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 510,000 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with the death toll nearing 23,000 and greater than 120,000 recoveries.

The World Health Organization this month declared Europe the new epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, and both Italy and Spain now have more fatalities than China.