NBA: Clippers and Milwaukee beaten by Phoenix and Miami – Basketball – NBA

The Fall: LA Clippers and Milwaukee
The season is not a week since two of the main favorites have already bitten the dust. After their two initial successes, the Los Angeles Clippers fell in Phoenix on Saturday (122-130). Yet deprived of Ricky Rubio, hit a knee the day before, and of course their pivot DeAndre Ayton, suspended for doping, the Suns reacted admirably, worn by Devin Booker.
Four days before his 23rd birthday, the young back led the furious load of his team, ahead of the score almost the whole game and who counted to 15 lengths ahead (115-100). Booker scored 16 of his 30 points (with 8 rebounds) in the fourth quarter, taking advantage of the exit for six faults from his guard dog Patrick Beverley in the fourth quarter.
Kawhi Leonard however made a very presentable copy for the Clippers (27 pts, 10 rbds, 8 p.d.), with the support of Montrezl Harrell (28 pts, 9/10 at shooting). But that was not enough in the face of the Suns’ three-point shootout (17 successful, season record).
Milwaukee also fell, in overtime at home against Miami (126-131). The 2019 MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo passed close to a huge triple double with 39 points, 17 rebounds and 9 assists, but also left 8 stray balls in the process.
The Bucks, who led by 21 points at the start of the third quarter, seemed to crack completely before snatching the equalizer on a basket from their Greek star in the last second of regulation time (121-121).
But Antetokounmpo got his sixth foul in the middle of extra time. Goran Dragic took the opportunity to register his last six points (25 in total, plus 8 p.d.) and lead Miami to a second victory. The Heat is one of the last seven undefeated teams this season.
The stat: 38.5 pts
The points average of Trae Young, the best scorer in the League ahead of Kyrie Irving (38 pts). At the height of his twenty-one years, the leader of the Hawks chained a second mammoth match to offer a new victory to his team against Orlando (103-99): 39 points to 64%, including 5/10 behind the bow, sprinkled with 7 rebounds and 9 passes. Statistics almost identical to those he had lined up two days earlier against Detroit (117-100): 38 pts, 7 rbds and 9 p.d. Incredible regularity.
The survivors: Philadelphia
In a duel between two weakened teams, Philadelphia dominated Detroit (117-111) to maintain their invincibility. In the absence of star Joël Embiid (ankle), Tobias Harris and Al Horford accumulated 52 points to save the Sixers, led by 13 points in the third quarter.
Derrick Rose, author of 31 points out of the bench, has long maintained hope for the Pistons, deprived of Blake Griffin and Reggie Jackson.
The avalanche: Boston
After two initial defeats, the New York Knicks had nevertheless well approached their third game of the season, starting at 16-4 against Boston on the wings of RJ Barrett (26 pts in total). But the Celtics soon brought the public back to earth from Madison Square Garden.
While the score was still balanced at the end of the third quarter (72-72), Boston opened the floodgates to sign a 44-15 in fourteen minutes and win very widely (118-95). Kemba Walker, evil 3-point (7/12), finished with 32 points.
