NBA: Clippers and Milwaukee beaten by Phoenix and Miami – Basketball – NBA

The stat: 38.5 pts

The points average of Trae Young, the best scorer in the League ahead of Kyrie Irving (38 pts). At the height of his twenty-one years, the leader of the Hawks chained a second mammoth match to offer a new victory to his team against Orlando (103-99): 39 points to 64%, including 5/10 behind the bow, sprinkled with 7 rebounds and 9 passes. Statistics almost identical to those he had lined up two days earlier against Detroit (117-100): 38 pts, 7 rbds and 9 p.d. Incredible regularity.