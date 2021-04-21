NBA: Curry scores 49 points, Warriors beat Sixers

ANKARA

Stephen Curry displayed a heroic performance, scoring 49 points in Monday’s NBA game as Golden State Warriors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-96 in Philadelphia.

Curry’s magnificent shooting has eclipsed another NBA record, he managed to hit a record-breaking 72 threes in his last 10 matches.

The Warriors’ small forward Andrew Wiggins had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The 76ers’ center, Joel Embiid was his team’s highest scorer as he racked up 28 points and had 13 rebounds, dishing out eight assists.

Philadelphia shooting guard Seth Curry, Stephen Curry’s brother, scored 15 points.

The 76ers’ Turkish shooting guard, Furkan Korkmaz had 10 points.

The Warriors are in the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings with a 29-29 record, currently good enough to be in the play-in tournament for the playoff berth.

The 76ers are leading the Eastern Conference, having a 39-18 win/loss record.

Suns’ Paul goes down history

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul became the fifth player in the NBA all-time assists leaders list.

Paul, 35, scored 22 points and made 13 assists in the Suns’ overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks, 128-127.

With his 13 assists in the game, Paul piled up 10,145 assists throughout his career.

The experienced point guard passed NBA legend Magic Johnson, who made 10,141 assists in his career.

*Results:

Detroit Pistons – Cleveland Cavaliers: 109-105

Boston Celtics – Chicago Bulls: 96-102

Philadelphia 76ers – Golden State Warriors: 96-107

Indiana Pacers – San Antonio Spurs: 94-109

Miami Heat – Houston Rockets: 113-91

Washington Wizards – Oklahoma City Thunder: 119-107

Milwaukee Bucks – Phoenix Suns: 127-128 (OT)

Denver Nuggets – Memphis Grizzlies: 139-137 (2 OT)

Los Angeles Lakers – Utah Jazz: 97-111

*First team home team