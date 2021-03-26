NBA: Fox scores 44, lead Kings to victory over Warriors

ISTANBUL

De’Aaron Fox on Thursday helped Sacramento Kings win 141-119 over Golden State Warriors.

The Kings guard Fox was the highest scorer for his team with 44 points and seven assists at Golden 1 Center.

Richaun Holmes made a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Kyle Guy came off the bench to add 17 points.

For the Warriors, Canadian guard Andrew Wiggins performed double-double with 26 points and ten rebounds.

Warriors are currently playing with superstar Stephen Curry due to injury. They also miss Klay Thompson this season due to an ACL injury.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nico Mannion produced 19 points each in the away game.

Following this victory, the Kings improved to a 20-25 win/loss record in the Western Conference, while the Warriors were dropped to a 22-win, 23-loss record.

*Results:

Miami Heat – Portland Trail Blazers: 122-125

New York Knicks – Washington Wizards: 106-102

San Antonio Spurs – Los Angeles Clippers: 85-98

Los Angeles Lakers – Philadelphia 76ers: 101-109

Sacramento Kings – Golden State Warriors: 141-119

*First team home team