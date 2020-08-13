NBA: Furkan Korkmaz’s 21 points not enough for 76ers

ISTANBUL

The Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night to record their 52nd win of the NBA season.

Chris Boucher and Kyle Lowry scored 19 points each and Norman Powell grabbed 17 more as the Raptors won 125-121.

The 76ers’ Tobias Harris was the highest scorer of the game with 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Turkish international Furkan Korkmaz also chipped in with 21 points and five rebounds but his efforts proved to be in vain.

Bucks’ Antetokounmpo banned

The Milwaukee Bucks’ forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for one game for headbutting the Washington Wizards’ Moritz Wagner in Tuesday night’s game.

The incident happened during a stoppage in the game that ended in 126-113 victory for the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo will now miss his team’s next game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Playoff games set

The Milwaukee Bucks, who lead the Eastern Conference, will face eighth-placed Orlando Magic, while second-seeded Toronto Raptors will take on the Brooklyn Nets, who are in seventh spot.

Boston Celtics, who are third in the conference, will play sixth-placed Philadelphia 76ers, as fourth-seeded Miami Heat take on the Indiana Pacers, who are in fifth spot.

In the Western Conference, leaders Los Angeles Lakers will take on whichever team manages to secure eighth spot.

The Portland Trail Blazers (34 wins, 39 losses), Memphis Grizzlies (33-39), Phoenix Suns (33-39), and San Antonio Spurs (32-38) are currently battling it out for the last of the playoff positions.

Los Angeles Clippers, who are second in the division, will face seventh-seeded Dallas Mavericks, while third-placed Denver Nuggets will take on Utah Jazz, who are in sixth spot.

Fourth-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder will play the Houston Rockets, who are in fifth position.

Wednesday’s results:

Houston Rockets – Indiana Pacers: 104-108

Philadelphia 76ers – Toronto Raptors: 121-125

Oklahoma City Thunder – Miami Heat: 116-115

Denver Nuggets – Los Angeles Clippers: 111-124