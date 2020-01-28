NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas of southern California on Sunday.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas,” the City of Calabasas confirmed on its official Twitter account.

The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt, the city tweeted.

Five people were confirmed deceased, no survivors in Calabasas helicopter crash, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the helicopter crash, the FAA said in a statement.

“A S-76 helicopter crashed this morning under unknown circumstances near Calabasas, Calif. Local authorities say that five people were on board. Please check with local authorities for more information on the condition of the occupants,” the FAA said in its statement.

TMZ first broke the tragic news, saying Bryant was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. CNN later confirmed Bryant’s death. The Los Angeles Lakers legend, five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star died at the age of 41.

“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court – and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted.

“He will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles, and will be remembered through the ages as one of our greatest heroes. This is a moment that leaves us struggling to find words that express the magnitude of shock and sorrow we are all feeling right now, and I am keeping Kobe’s entire family in my prayers at this time of unimaginable grief,” Garcetti said.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street at around 10 a.m., the department tweeted.

Flames that erupted in the crash have been extinguished.