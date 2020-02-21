NBA notebook: Beilein resigns as Cavs coach

John Beilein formally resigned as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday after multiple days of speculation that he wouldn’t be leading the team when play commenced after the All-Star break.

The Cavaliers said Beilein will be reassigned to a different role within the organization.

Cleveland is just 14-40, the second-worst record in the NBA. The Cavaliers reportedly reached a financial settlement with Beilein, who was in the first season of a five-year deal worth approximately $4 million per season.

“This was a very difficult decision for me, but I want to be clear — this was my decision to step down and I truly appreciate the understanding and support of the front office during this time,” Beilein said in a news release. “I find losing very challenging, and this year has taken a much bigger toll on me than I expected. I grew concerned for the consequences this toll could potentially take on my own health and my family’s well-being down the road. I was not certain I could be at my best for the remainder of the season and in the future. That would not be fair to the players, coaches and support staff.”

–Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined with a left-wrist injury, and there is no timetable for his return, coach Ryan Saunders told reporters.

Saunders said Towns will continue to miss games as he attempts to recover from an injury suffered last week. Towns missed a game against the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 12, the team’s final contest before the All-Star break.

Towns underwent an MRI exam on Feb. 11, and that is when the injury was detected. The Timberwolves haven’t divulged specifics of the injury Towns suffered.

–The Atlanta Hawks announced that center Clint Capela and forward/center Skal Labissiere have begun participating in modified shooting drills and non-impact conditioning while rehabbing from injuries.

Both will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team’s news release stated.

Capela is dealing with a right calcaneus contusion and plantar fasciitis in his foot, while Labissiere is rehabbing a left-knee injury. Both players were obtained near the trade deadline earlier this month, and neither has played a game for the Hawks.

–Chicago Bulls point guard Kris Dunn will be evaluated again in four to six weeks after undergoing an MRI exam on a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

He suffered the injury Jan. 31 and was re-examined Friday.The team announced Dunn will continue his current rehabilitation program.

The six-week timetable would take the Bulls to the beginning of April, when there would be seven regular-season games remaining.

–Field Level Media