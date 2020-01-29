NBA pay tribute to Kobe Bryant after Los Angeles Lakers legend’s tragic death

The NBA have released a statement after the tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has released a statement after the tragic death of basketball icon Kobe Bryant.

The sporting legend has passed away, along with his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash earlier on Sunday.

Bryant and his daughter were travelling with seven other people when disaster struck.

He was reportedly travelling to a basketball game when the accident happened.

“The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna,” said commissioner Silver this evening.

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning.

“He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: Five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star Selections, and two Olympic gold medals.

“But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability.

“He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanessa and their family, the Lakers organization and the entire sports world.”

Tributes have been pouring in from around the world, with sporting stars and basketball fans taking to social media to pay respect.

NBA sides have taken part in minute silences this evening, while later games may be cancelled.

The Cleveland Cavaliers tweeted: “We stand in disbelief and shock at the horribly sad news of the tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

“Emotions and sentiments are very heavy for all of us and we extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Vanessa and family

“As one of the greatest to ever take the court, Kobe also had a very special, inspiring, iconic, global presence with the game of basketball and we will be forever grateful for his impact and miss him greatly.”