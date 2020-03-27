NBA player Towns says mother in coma due to coronavirus

ANKARA

The mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns is in a medically induced coma after she contracted coronavirus, the Minnesota Timberwolves player said on social media.

“I was told early last week my parents weren’t feeling well. I don’t think anyone really understood what it was. She kept getting worse. She kept getting worse,” he said in a video on Instagram late Tuesday.

In a caption to the video, he urged more help for healthcare workers fighting the virus and appealed for everyone to stay at home.

“We need more equipment and we need to help those medical personnel on the front lines. Thank you to the medical staff who are helping my mom. You are all the true heroes! Praying for all of us at this difficult time,” he wrote.

Towns also urged people to observe social distancing to stem the virus’ spread.

Another coronavirus patient, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, voiced support for Towns via Twitter.

“Stay strong @KarlTowns, God has got you,” he wrote.

To date the U.S. has recorded over 55,000 cases of the virus, with nearly 800 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.