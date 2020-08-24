NBA playoffs: Celtics sweep 76ers in East’s 1st round

ANKARA

The Boston Celtics toppled the Philadelphia 76ers 110-106 to win the NBA Eastern Conference first round series 4-0 on Sunday.

Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum were the key players for the Celtics victory over the 76ers.

Walker scored 32 points and Tatum had 28 points and 15 rebounds.

The Celtics forward Gordon Hayward did not play in Sunday’s game as he previously sustained ankle sprain.

The 76ers star Joel Embiid tallied 30 points against the Celtics.

Small forward Tobias Harris scored 20 points as well.

So the winning team of the series, the Celtics will face the Toronto Raptors from Canada in the next round, the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Doncic on fire as Mavs win against Clippers

In the West, the Dallas Mavericks tied the series 2-2, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 135-133.

Slovenian star Luka Doncic was red-hot with a triple-double against the Clippers as the 21-year-old shooting guard tallied 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists.

The Mavericks’ point guard Trey Burke scored 25 points against the Clippers.

Meanwhile the Clippers shooting guard Lou Williams produced 36 points and star Kawhi Leonard clocked up 32 points.

The team to bag four wins first will be in the West’s semis.

Jazz earn vital victory to lead 3-1

The Utah Jazz from the Western Conference beat Denver Nuggets 129-127 to lead the series 3-1.

The Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell scored 51 points.

Meanwhile the Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray produced 50 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Utah need only one win to march to the Western Conference semifinals.

The winning team of the Jazz-Nuggets series will face the Clippers or the Mavericks in the upcoming phase.

Sunday’s results:

Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics: 106-110 (Celtics win series 4-0)

Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Clippers: 135-133 (Overtime) (Series tied 2-2)

Brooklyn Nets-Toronto Raptors: 122-150 (Raptors win series 4-0)

Utah Jazz-Denver Nuggets: 129-127 (Jazz lead series 3-1)