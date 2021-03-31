NBA: Porter Jr, Jokic carry Nuggets to victory

ISTANBUL

A double-double by Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic led Denver Nuggets to a 104-95 win over Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Porter Jr. scored 27 points and 12 rebounds as the Serbian center Jokic produced 21 points and 10 rebounds at Ball Arena.

Jamal Murray was the highest scorer of the Nuggets with 30 points.

For the Sixers, Tyrese Maxey came off the bench to add 13 points, while Tobias Harris finished with 12 points.

The fifth-place Denver had a 29-18 win/loss record in the Western Conference.

Hornets beat Wizards 114-104

Charlotte Hornets’ Cody Zeller came off the bench to perform a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds at the Capital One Arena.

The Wizards’ Russell Westbrook made a double-double with 22 points, 14 assists, and 15 rebounds in a loss to the Hornets.

The fourth-place Hornets have a 24-22 win/loss record in the Eastern Conference standings.

Results:

Washington Wizards – Charlotte Hornets: 104-114

Denver Nuggets – Philadelphia 76ers: 104-95

Los Angeles Clippers – Orlando Magic: 96-103

Phoenix Suns – Atlanta Hawks: 117-110