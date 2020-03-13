NBA roundup: Nets halt Lakers’ win streak

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points and hit the go-ahead basket, and Caris LeVert added 22 points as the Brooklyn Nets surprised the host Los Angeles Lakers 104-102 on Tuesday night.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had 13 points, Joe Harris finished with 12 and Chris Chiozza added 11 for the Nets, who have won four of their past five.

Dinwiddie’s jumper with 28.8 seconds left was the difference.

LeBron James had 29 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Anthony Davis scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds but missed a game-winning 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Washington Wizards 122 – New York Knicks 115

Bradley Beal scored 27 of his 40 points in the second half as host Washington blew an early 14-point lead and then stormed back from an 18-point deficit to record a victory over New York.

After his streak of 21 consecutive games scoring at least 25 points ended Sunday, Beal scored 20 points in the third quarter as the Wizards outscored the Knicks 33-17. He scored 16 of Washington’s final 23 points in the period and tied the game 87-87 heading into the fourth by hitting a 3-pointer with 37.5 seconds left.

Frank Ntilikina posted his second career double-double with a career-high 20 points and 10 assists as the Knicks lost for the ninth time in 12 games. Bobby Portis also scored 20 points, with 16 of those coming in the first half when the Knicks built a 70-54 lead.

Boston Celtics 114 – Indiana Pacers 111

Jayson Tatum scored 30 points, Gordon Hayward recorded 27 points and 10 rebounds, and Boston recovered after giving up a late lead to beat Indiana in Indianapolis.

The Pacers’ Victor Oladipo finished with 27 points and seven rebounds, and T.J. Warren added 22 points.

Daniel Theis scored 20 points for the Celtics and Kemba Walker added 11, giving all five Boston starters double figures in scoring.

Houston Rockets 117 – Minnesota Timberwolves 111

James Harden scored a game-high 37 points and Russell Westbrook added 27 while keying a decisive stretch late in the third quarter as Houston beat visiting Minnesota.

The Rockets snapped a four-game losing skid. Harden and Westbrook combined to shoot 22 of 36, with Harden connecting on half of his 10 3-point attempts. Both recorded seven assists, with Harden feeding Eric Gordon (16 points) for a pair of decisive 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

D’Angelo Russell paced the Timberwolves with 28 points and five assists while Juancho Hernangomez posted 18 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie Jarrett Jarrett Culver scored 12 points off the bench for Minnesota, which fell for the fifth time in seven games.

Portland Trail Blazers 121 – Phoenix Suns 105

Damian Lillard registered 25 points and seven assists to help Portland notch a victory over visiting Phoenix.

Trevor Ariza registered season highs of 22 points and five 3-pointers as Portland won for just the fourth time in the past 12 games. CJ McCollum also scored 22 points, and Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Devin Booker recorded 29 points and nine assists for the Suns. Dario Saric contributed 24 points and 11 rebounds while Ricky Rubio had 21 points and nine assists.

Los Angeles Clippers 131 – Golden State Warriors 107

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high-tying 23 points in 25 minutes, helping visiting Los Angeles beat Golden State in San Francisco.

The win was the Clippers’ seventh in their past eight games, the only loss in the run a 112-103 setback against the rival Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Reggie Jackson scored 16 points while Paul George and Patrick Beverley had 14 apiece.

Dragan Bender matched Leonard’s total with 23 points for the Warriors, who snapped a 10-game home losing streak in their previous game, a 118-114 win over Philadelphia on Saturday. Stephen Curry (flu) sat out his second game in a row.

Chicago Bulls 108 – Cleveland Cavaliers 103

Rookie Coby White scored a team-high 20 points in his first career start, and Chicago held on for a win over visiting Cleveland.

Wendell Carter Jr. added 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting for the Bulls, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Lauri Markkanen, Otto Porter Jr. and Denzel Valentine finished with 15 points apiece.

Collin Sexton scored a game-high 26 points on 12-of-16 shooting for the Cavaliers, whose two-game winning streak ended. Andre Drummond had 21 points and Larry Nance Jr. scored 16, but it was not enough as the Cavaliers fell short several hours after head coach J.B. Bickerstaff signed a multiyear extension.

San Antonio Spurs 119 – Dallas Mavericks 109

LaMarcus Aldridge poured in 24 points, nine of them in a pivotal late-game stretch, as San Antonio rallied to beat visiting Dallas and snap a two-game losing streak.

Marco Belinelli scored 16 points for the Spurs, with Rudy Gay hitting for 17, Trey Lyles and Derrick White adding 14 points each. DeMar DeRozan scored 13 points and dished out 12 assists, and Patty Mills tallied 12 in the win.

Luka Doncic had another brilliant game, scoring 38 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 20 points, Dorian Finney-Smith hit for 15 and Maxi Kleber had 12 points for the Mavericks. Porzingis led Dallas, which took its second straight loss, with 12 rebounds.

Orlando Magic 120 – Memphis Grizzlies 115

Terrence Ross highlighted his 24-point performance with five 3-pointers to lift visiting Orlando over Memphis.

Michael Carter-Williams scored 20 points to eclipse his previous season-best total of 17, set during Orlando’s win over Minnesota on Friday.

Nikola Vucevic recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Magic, who overcame a 17-point deficit to post their third win in a row overall and seventh in their past nine games against Memphis. Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 27 points and 16 rebounds while Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks had 21 points apiece.

