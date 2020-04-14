NBA star Westbrook donates computers to children

ANKARA

Houston Rockets all-star guard Russell Westbrook has donated 650 computers to children in the U.S. to facilitate home-based learning as schools remain closed due to coronavirus.

”Now more than ever, we need our internet providers to help our students close the digital divide in our city. @russwest44 through his Why Not? Foundation and Comp U Dot will donate 650 laptops for students in our city to assist them with their digital education,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said late Monday.

The Rockets also released a statement late Monday on the initiative.

“In response to the challenges of the digital divide and closing of schools due to COVID-19 precautions, Houston Rockets star, Russell Westbrook and his nonprofit organization, the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation has collaborated with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Office of Education and Comp-U-Dopt to provide children and families with computers needed to access classwork and digital learning resources online,” the franchise said late Monday.

“Since March 18th Comp-U-Dopt has distributed nearly 1,000 computers to Houston families through their Computer Drive-Thru which allows families to register for a computer lottery through their website then if selected, drive through the Comp-U-Dopt warehouse where a computer is placed in their car for them to keep, completely free of charge,” they added.

Schools in Houston have been closed over the COVID-19 outbreak as the students take their lessons online.

