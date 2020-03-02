NBA still a chance for Cairns’ Oliver

The candle Cam Oliver holds for an NBA career still flickers and it could burn with a wild intensity if he can haul the Cairns Taipans into the club’s third grand final series.

While Perth Wildcat Bryce Cotton illuminated the opener with 42 points in game , Oliver has been the most influential figure as the three-match series rumbles towards its climax in Perth on Thursday night.

The Californian excitement machine has contributed 41 points and 36 rebounds across the opening two games, well above his season average of 17 and nine per game.

His performance under the threat of elimination in the Taipans’ 85-74 win in Cairns on Sunday was a performance of which he should be proud, especially against the Wildcats’ former NBA centre Miles Plumlee.

The ex-Indiana Pacer was outshone by Oliver who also had to confront the Wildcats’ Boomers forward Nick Kay.

Oliver has twice been within reach of a NBA deal but hand and ankle injuries at crucial times ruined his chances.

“He’s an NBA veteran, he knows how to start his own motor as well,” the 23-year-old said of his game two run-in with Plumlee.

“I’ve got to match his intensity.

“I’m ready for any match-up.

“Of course, that’s the dream to get to where he was. But I’m just here to do what I can for the team.”

Australia is spoiled for high quality bigs in this chapter of the NBL.

The current four-team playoff series features Oliver, Plumlee, Kay, Cairns’s former NBA centre Nate Jawai, NBA championship-winner Andrew Bogut (Sydney Kings) and ex-76ers player Shawn Long (Melbourne United).

Wildcats coach Trevor Gleeson backed Plumlee to fight back in the series decider but slammed their game two performance as “soft”.

“You’ve got to play at the right level and we didn’t play at that level in the first half,” Gleeson said.

Perth’s challenge will be to make smarter and faster offensive choices if Cairns again devote extra defenders to help captain DJ Newbill defend Cotton.

Terrico White, Clint Steindl and Damian Martin could not act in time to provide effective scoring options in Cairns on Sunday.

“Bryce is a superstar and maybe we were looking for him too much after coming off a 42-point game,” Martin said.