NBA: Suns’ Cinderella run goes on, stay perfect

The Phoenix Suns’ Cinderella story continues as they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, remaining the only unbeaten team in the NBA’s Orlando bubble.

Trying to earn a “play-in” matchup for the NBA playoffs, the Suns improved to 6-0 in Orlando against the Thunder, while Devin Booker’s 35 points and five rebounds led them to a win.

The Suns’ forward Cameron Johnson and guard Mikal Bridges added 18 points each.

For the Thunder, Darius Bazley scored a double-double to play with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Egyptian forward Abdel Nader scored 15 points as US guard Chris Paul helped his team with 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

With this win, 10th-place Suns kept their playoff hopes alive, having 32 wins and 39 defeats in the Western Conference standings.

Lakers beat Nuggets on Kuzma’s game-winner

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver nuggets 124-121 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena.

Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma scored the go-ahead 3-pointer with only 0.4 seconds to go as he ended Lakers’ three-game losing streak.

Kuzma helped his team with 25 points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, LeBron James was the highest scorer with 29 points and 12 assists.

Also, Anthony Davis scored 27 points, six rebounds and five assists.

For the losing side, P.J. Dozier came off the bench to add 18 points and Michael Porter Jr. helped his team with 15 points.

The Lakers already clinched the Western Conference lead, currently having 52 wins and 18 losses. The Nuggets are currently at the third spot in the West with 46 wins and 25 losses.

Results

Oklahoma City Thunder – Phoenix Suns: 101-128

Dallas Mavericks – Utah Jazz: 122-114

Toronto Raptors – Milwaukee Bucks: 114-106

Indiana Pacers – Miami Heat: 92-114

Denver Nuggets – Los Angeles Lakers: 121-124