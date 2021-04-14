NBA: Thunder sign Argentinian forward Gabriel Deck

ANKARA

Argentinian forward Gabriel Deck completed his move to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the franchise announced late Monday.

“The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward Gabriel Deck to a multi-year contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released,” it said in a statement.

The 26-year-old forward made appearances for the Spanish Real Madrid over the past three seasons as he played with 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists during the 2020-2021 season.

Deck was part of the Argentine national basketball team at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, where he won a silver medal after his nation lost to Spain 95-75 in the final.