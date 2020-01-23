NBL’s 36ers in scuffle after Cairns loss

The Adelaide 36ers are disappointed that a group of players, including star import Jerome Randle, were involved in a street scuffle after their road loss to Cairns, but the NBL club will take no disciplinary action.

Two local men are reported by the Cairns Post to have heckled Randle, fellow import Eric Griffin and development player Alex Mudronja at about 3am on Sunday morning as they returned to their hotel.

None of the players were injured in the incident but police arrested the local pair after the confrontation became physical.

“While our players were not subject to police action, we are disappointed they put themselves in a potentially dangerous position,” the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Veteran forward Daniel Johnson and centre Harry Froling were also reported to have been heckled by the pair.

The 36ers’ finals hopes had suffered a blow just hours earlier on Saturday night when they suffered a lopsided 108-91 loss to the Taipans.

While disappointed with the situation, senior club officials confirmed no conduct rules or curfew had been broken.

“Our players do have behaviours and standards that we expect and none of which were breached,” chief executive Ben Kavenagh told the Post.

General manager Jeff Van Groningen said no curfew was in place when the incident occurred.

“They do have a curfew at certain times of the week to do with a strategic period (leading up to games),” Van Groningen said.

“We have an expected level of behaviour at all times and we are very confident that has not been breached by our players.”

The Sixers will attempt to bounce back on court when they host Brisbane Bullets on Saturday night.