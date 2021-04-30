NCAA president Emmert’s contract extended through 2025

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Xinhua) — NCAA president Mark Emmert has received a contract extension through 2025, local media reported on Wednesday.

The extension came despite Emmert facing mounting criticism for the inequities between men’s and women’s basketball tournaments during this year’s March Madness.

Emmert has also been under scrutiny and pressure recently for the NCAA’s inability to move forward with proposed reforms to its rules prohibiting athletes from earning money off their names, images, and likenesses.

Emmert’s extension received unanimous approval from the NCAA’s board of governors, local media added.

Emmert, 68, served as president at the University of Washington from 2004 until 2010, when he began his duties at the NCAA. Enditem