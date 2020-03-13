NCAA roundup: Robert Morris gets first tourney berth in…

Top-seeded Robert Morris qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 with a 77-67 victory over No. 2 St. Francis in the final of the Northeast Conference Tournament in Moon Township, Pa.

Dante Treacy led the Colonials (20-14) with 18 points, Josh Williams scored 17, and AJ Bramah and Yannis Mendy had 12 each.

Keith Braxton scored 22 and Isaiah Blackmon 16 for the Red Flash (22-10).

Horizon League: Led by 16 points from Tyler Sharpe, four players scored in double figures for second-seeded Northern Kentucky in a 71-62 victory over No. 4 UIC in the title game in Indianapolis. The win gave Northern Kentucky (23-9), which led for 36 minutes in the game, an automatic NCAA Tournament berth. UIC finished 18-17.

Colonial Athletic Association: Desure Buie scored 20 points and Eli Pemberton 19 to lead top-seeded Hofstra to a 70-61 triumph over No. 6 Northeastern in the championship game in Washington, D.C. With the victory, Hofstra (26-8) advances to the NCAA Tournament. Northeastern ends at 17-16.

–Field Level Media