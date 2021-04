ANKARA

The UCLA Bruins beat top-seeded Michigan Wolverines late on Tuesday to move to the Final Four of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament.

Johnny Juzang led the scoring with 28 points and Tyger Campbell chipped in with 11 more as the 11th-seeded Bruins won 51-49 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Bruins will face top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs in the semifinal on Saturday.