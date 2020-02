NCAAB Results

Feb 7 (OPTA) – Results from the NCAAB games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Green Bay Phoenix 91 IUPUI JAGUARS 85 South Carolina Upstate at North Carolina-Asheville in play Spartans Bulldogs Robert Morris Colonials at Wagner Seahawks in play St. Francis (PA) Red Flash at Sacred Heart Pioneers (19:00) Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian Blue Hose in play Campbell Fighting Camels at Winthrop Eagles (19:00) Hampton Pirates at High Point Panthers in play William & Mary Tribe at Charleston Cougars (19:00) James Madison Dukes at Drexel Dragons (19:00) Towson Tigers at Delaware Fightin Blue Hens (19:00) Elon Phoenix at North Carolina-Wilmington (19:00) Seahawks Texas-Arlington Mavericks at Appalachian State (19:00) Mountaineers Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina in play Chanticleers Detroit Mercy Titans at Wright State Raiders in play Mount St. Mary’s at Long Island University in play Mountaineers Sharks Merrimack Warriors at Fairleigh Dickinson in play Knights Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Northern Kentucky in play UT-San Antonio Roadrunners at Old Dominion Monarchs in play UTEP Miners at Charlotte 49ers in play Southern Miss Golden at Marshall Thundering Herd in play Eagles UCF Knights at East Carolina Pirates in play Connecticut Huskies at Tulsa Golden Hurricane in play Cincinnati Bearcats at Wichita State Shockers (19:00) Charleston Southern at Longwood Lancers (19:00) Buccaneers Stetson Hatters at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (19:00) North Florida Ospreys at N.J.I.T. Highlanders (19:00) Lipscomb Bisons at North Alabama Lions (19:00) Liberty Flames at Jacksonville Dolphins (19:00) St. Francis (NY) Terriers at Bryant University Bulldogs (19:00) North Texas Mean Green at Middle Tennessee Blue (19:30) Raiders Murray State Racers at Belmont Bruins (19:30) Rice Owls at UAB Blazers (20:00) UT-Rio Grande Valley at UMKC Kangaroos (20:00) Vaqueros California Golden Bears at Colorado Buffaloes (20:00) Milwaukee Panthers at Illinois-Chicago Flames (20:00) Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at North Dakota Fighting (20:00) Hawks Georgia State Panthers at Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ (20:00) Cajuns Georgia Southern Eagles at Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (20:00) New Mexico State Aggies at Chicago State Cougars (20:05) Jacksonville State at Southeast Missouri State (20:15) Gamecocks Redhawks Morehead State Eagles at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (20:30) Tennessee Tech Golden at Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks (20:30) Eagles Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Eastern Illinois Panthers (20:30) Austin Peay Governors at Tennessee State Tigers (20:30) Idaho Vandals at Montana State Bobcats (21:00) Tulane Green Wave at Houston Cougars (21:00) Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Western Kentucky (21:00) Hilltoppers USC Trojans at Arizona Wildcats (21:00) Eastern Washington Eagles at Montana Grizzlies (21:00) Northern Arizona at Idaho State Bengals (21:00) Lumberjacks Sacramento State Hornets at Weber State Wildcats (21:00) Northern Colorado Bears at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (21:00) Brigham Young Cougars at Portland Pilots (22:00) Santa Clara Broncos at Pepperdine Waves (22:00) Hawaii Warriors at UC Santa Barbara Gauchos (22:00) UC Davis Aggies at UC Irvine Anteaters (22:00) Cal State Bakersfield at California Baptist Lancers (22:00) Roadrunners Stanford Cardinal at Utah Utes (22:00) Loyola Marymount Lions at Gonzaga Bulldogs (23:00) Pacific Tigers at San Francisco Dons (23:00) Saint Mary’s Gaels at San Diego Toreros (23:00) UCLA Bruins at Arizona State Sun Devils (23:00)