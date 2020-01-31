NE China port sees cargo volume up 28.3 pct in 2019

HARBIN, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The port city of Heihe in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province witnessed a 28.3 percent year-on-year increase in cargo volume in 2019, local authorities said.

According to Heihe customs, the city’s total cargo volume reached 743,000 tonnes last year. The imports were mainly soybeans and other kinds of food and exports include fruit, vegetables and mechanical and light industrial products.

Located on the China-Russia border, Heihe is only 100 meters from Blagoveshchensk, capital of the Amur region in the Russian Far East.

A series of measures have been taken to cut customs clearance time, improve customs clearance efficiency and reduce the cost for foreign trade enterprises since the China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone Heihe Area started construction last year.