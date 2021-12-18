Near a convent, a Russian Orthodox school graduate detonates an explosive device.

A graduate of a Russian Orthodox school detonates an explosive device near a convent.

According to TASS, who cites a security source, the perpetrator died of blood loss.

According to local media, a Russian Orthodox school graduate in Russia’s Moscow region detonated an improvised explosive near a convent and died of blood loss.

“An 18-year-old graduate entered a Russian Orthodox school near the Vvedensky Vladychny convent in the town of Serpukhov today at 08:24 (0524GMT) and set off… an explosion,” Russian news agency TASS reported, citing the press service of the Russian Interior Ministry for the Moscow Region.

“The young man who detonated the homemade explosive device has died, according to preliminary information.”

He lost a lot of blood as a result of the incident,” it added.

Teachers and students were evacuated from the school, and an ambulance was dispatched, according to TASS, which cited police sources.

The young man had detonated a homemade bomb, according to the Main Investigative Directorate of the Moscow Region’s Investigative Committee.

According to TASS, the cause of the blast in the monastery “was likely a conflict between an orthodox school and a former student,” according to security sources.

“A conflict between a graduate of the orthodox school and other students and teachers, according to preliminary data, triggered (the incident).”

Perhaps he resolved to exact vengeance.

“An investigation will be launched to determine whether or not there was a genuine conflict,” it stated.

According to initial reports, the explosion injured at least eight people, including seven children.