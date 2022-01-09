Near Baghdad Airport, a rocket attack hits a military camp.

In the attack, there were no casualties.

BAGHDAD is a city in Iraq.

The Iraqi Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that a camp near Baghdad International Airport had been hit by a rocket attack.

“A Katyusha rocket landed near Baghdad International Airport on the Al-Nasr camp,” the ministry said in a statement.

There were no reported casualties.

The Al-Nasr (Victory) camp is one of the military bases where advisers to the US-led international coalition fighting ISIS are stationed.

The attack on US-led coalition bases in Iraq on Wednesday was the fourth in less than a week, and it came amid rising tensions over US-led forces’ presence in the country.

On December 1st,

Iraq and the international coalition both announced the end of coalition forces’ combat mission in the country on September 9.

Baghdad and Washington reached an agreement on July 26 to withdraw all US combat forces from Iraq by the end of 2021, while keeping US advisers and trainers on the ground to help Iraqi security forces.

Since 2014, the US has led an international coalition against the terrorist group DaeshISIS.

*Ankara-based writer Mahmoud Barakat