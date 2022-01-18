Near Belarus’ borders, the West has amassed nearly 30,000 troops, according to Lukashenko.

Belarus and Russia will hold joint military exercises in February, according to the president.

Belarusian capital MINSK

President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Monday that western nations have deployed nearly 30,000 troops, equipment, and weapons along Belarus’ western borders.

Lukashenko said Poland applied to NATO in order to place military equipment in the region during a meeting with military officials at Minsk’s Independence Palace on plans for joint military exercises between Belarus and Russia.

“Why is this being done? There could be a repercussion.”

They’re preparing for something major, or at the very least something long-term,” he said.

Lukashenko also brought up the presence of US troops in Belarus’ western neighboring countries.

“Around 8,000 to 10,000 US troops are stationed in Poland and the Baltic states on a rotating basis.

What will the Americans do here? Why are we and Russia being chastised for holding maneuvers and drills while they have flown in from far away?

We’ve heard these claims,” he added.

Lukashenko said the situation on Belarus’ southern borders is also concerning, and that there has been an increase in military units on the Ukrainian side.

“Ukraine continues to build up its forces by recruiting National Guard units from radical nationalists on the outskirts of our country,” he said.

Lukashenko emphasized that Ukraine conducted a special operation near the Belarusian border, with nearly 10,000 troops deployed to the border region.

He recalled that in December, he and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to hold military drills on Belarus’ western and southern borders.

“We now see that serious exercises in these western and southern regions, on the ‘Belarusian balcony,’ are required,” he said.

Lukashenko noted that the joint exercises will begin in February in his country, emphasizing that they should be carried out in order to develop a specific plan when dealing with Poland, the Baltic states, and Ukraine.

*From Ankara, Turkiye, Jeyhun Aliyev writes.