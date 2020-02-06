Near miss for driver on Vic train tracks

A woman will be charged with drink driving after a train narrowly avoiding hitting her car on tracks in Melbourne’s northwest.

The 60-year-old woman’s car got stuck on train tracks near Essendon Railway Station about 12am on Friday. It’s understood she lost control of the car in the station’s car park.

An approaching train was forced to come to an abrupt stop, narrowly avoiding the car, with the Craigieburn line suspended while the vehicle was removed by authorities.

The uninjured Essendon driver was taken to Moonee Ponds Police Station where she returned an alleged breath test reading of 0.105.

She had her licence suspended immediately and will be charged on summons with drink and careless driving offences.