Near the border, Armenian forces opened fire on Azerbaijani positions.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, no personnel or military equipment was lost.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Saturday, Armenian forces fired on Azerbaijani army positions across the border, according to Baku.

According to a statement from Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Armenian troops stationed in the Yukhari Shorja area fired automatic grenade launchers and large-caliber weapons in the direction of the Kalbajar region on the Azerbaijani side at around 1.50 p.m. local time (0950GMT).

“The opposing side was suppressed as a result of the Azerbaijan Army Units’ retaliatory actions,” the ministry said, adding that no personnel or military equipment were lost.

“At the moment, the situation in this direction is stable, and the Azerbaijan Army Units are in control of the operational situation,” the statement continued.

Since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions, relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense.

Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages during the six-week war that erupted in September 2020.

Armenia ceded swaths of territory it had occupied for nearly three decades in a 44-day conflict that ended in November 2020 thanks to a Russia-brokered deal.