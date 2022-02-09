Near the Crimean border, I’m afraid for my family’s safety, but Ukrainians will resist a Russian invasion with tenacity.

I’m worried about my family’s safety near the Crimean border, but Ukrainians will fight back if Russia invades.

If the worst happens, I fantasize about renting a van and driving to the Polish-Ukrainian border to rescue my family.

I was born in Kakhovka, Ukraine’s south, about an hour and a half from the Crimean border.

Although I have lived in the United Kingdom for nearly 20 years, my parents continue to reside in Kakhovka, near the Dnipro River.

My elder brother and his family are currently residing in Kyiv.

Growing up, we spoke Russian.

The majority of people in Ukraine’s south and east did – the closer you got to the USSR’s political center, the more systematic the erosion of Ukrainian language and culture became.

That is why people in Western Ukraine still speak Ukrainian and have traditions, whereas we in the south have almost completely lost them.

It would be an understatement to call the recent and ongoing fear that Russia will invade Ukraine “triggering.”

One of the most trying times of my life occurred in the spring of 2014.

I was in London, alone with my two-year-old son Sasha, in our small rented flat in Turnpike Lane, when Crimea was annexed.

I am normally a fearless person, but I was consumed by terror and anxiety that month.

I recall waking up at 3 a.m. and scrolling through my phone, waiting for news that Russia’s “polite green men” (as the country’s soldiers are known) had moved inwards.

Apart from the obvious reasons, my region of Ukraine, Khersonshchyna, supplies Crimea with water and electricity, which explains my intense anxiety.

I was certain that there would be more intrusion.

However, the speed with which all fences surrounding Khersonschyna were painted blue and yellow, the Ukrainian flag’s colors, and the lack of separatist support in the area may have acted as a deterrent.

Or maybe it was just a first step, and the next phase of Russia’s plan is already underway.

Because of the physical exposure of the Ukrainian steppe, we have learned to live with the constant sense of threat that throbs along the country’s porous borders.

I believe that the constant state of fight or flight has been in our genes for centuries, with fear present on a cellular level.

This implies that we have adapted and become numb.

So, here’s my first thought:

