Nearly 1 mln people vaccinated against COVID-19 in India

NEW DELHI, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Nearly one million people have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in India till Thursday evening, said a top official at the federal health ministry.

“Till the evening of Jan. 21, a total of 999,065 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 across the country for which a total of 18,159 sessions have been held,” Additional Health Secretary Manohar Agnani told the media.

According to him, as many as 192,581 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Thursday alone.

The process of vaccination began in the country on Saturday. As the vaccination drive progresses, two types of vaccines are being administered to the people in India.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with some of the beneficiaries and vaccinators in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency situated in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, on Friday via video-conferencing. Enditem