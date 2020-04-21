Nearly 100,000 EU citizens remain stranded overseas due to pandemic – as it happened

China denies cover-up as Wuhan death toll revised up by 50%; Brazil’s president fires health minister
Oliver Milman, an environment reporter for Guardian in New York, has some analysis on the progression of the coronavirus pandemic in the US.
A model relied upon by the White House, from the University of Washington, estimates that the virus will “peter out” in May and then essentially grind to a halt by the summer. This is based on the experiences of China and Italy, previous coronavirus hotspots.
But this model, like all predictions, is dynamic and depends upon the application of measures such as social distancing to slow the rate of transmission. Other forecasts have been more pessimistic, warning that it will be difficult to tame the spread of the virus until well after summer. Premature relaxation of restrictions on gatherings of people could see a second, much more severe, increase in infections.
The sheer size of the US, as well as its large population, means that there will be several ‘peaks’ at different times across the country. While the situation may be starting to stabilize somewhat in New York, areas in the heart of the country have yet to see the worst of the virus.”That is going to be confusing for people,” said Doug Burgum, governor of North Dakota. “If wow, New York had all these deaths and they are opening up, why aren’t we opening? That will be a communication challenge for us, but we have to just keep monitoring and see where we are going on this.”
Abba Kyari, Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, has died after contracting coronavirus, a spokesman for the president has confirmed.
On the protestors who gathered around the country and flouted distancing measures, Trump said, “They seem to be very responsible people to me.”
Demonstrations against stay-at-home orders, which have drawn elements of the far right, have been held in Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina and Virginia. Some protesters have carried guns, waved Trump and Confederate flags and sought to frame the debate as a defence of constitutional freedoms.
Rebecca Ratcliffe here in Bangkok, taking over from Kevin Rawlinson. Here are a few more updates from the White House daily briefing, which is ongoing.
Trump has been asked to address a series of incendiary tweets which appeared to stoke protests against physical distancing and other stay-at-home measures in three states led by Democratic governors.
Trump told reporters he is “very comfortable” with what he posted. He said that some states are going too far with social distancing measures.
But states are currently following federal guidelines encouraging Americans to stay home.
Earlier on Friday, Trump had tweeted: “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!”, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” and: “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!” – a reference to Virginia’s governor, Ralph Northam, last week signing into law new measures on gun control.
So far at the White House’s daily briefing:
Trump has said he will be sending out $19bn in relief to farmers, in addition to $28bn in bailout money sent to farmers to offset the impacts of his administration’s tariffs on imports.
Trump added that: “Following the announcement of our reopening guidelines, there have been some very partisan voices in the media and politics who have spread false and misleading information about our testing capacities.”
State and local leaders have complained that they are having trouble getting equipment, including swabs, needed to ramp up testing.
Yesterday, to speed up testing and address supply shortages, the FDA announced that it would allow a broader range of swabs to be used for tests, including some that would be easier to manufacture.
But the messaging from Dr Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus task force response coordinator, Dr Anthony Fauci, the US’ top infectious disease expert, and Dr Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health, is that there will be enough testing, soon. Trump, meanwhile, has been insisting that the testing capacity is already where it needs to be.
“If about 1 out of 10 people are positive,” Giroir said, then health officials know that they are testing enough people.
In the UK, two men were arrested and another was injured in a motorbike collision after around 150 people flouted physical distancing rules to attend a funeral.
The funeral in Sittingbourne on Thursday was attended by large numbers of motorcyclists, and two men – aged 24 and 32 – were both arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving without a licence.
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was hit by a bike. Kent police said they informed about the funeral the evening beforehand but did not get chance to speak to those involved to remind them of physical distancing measures.
New data suggests that the pandemic’s toll in Ecuador may be much higher than previously indicated, after figures revealed a massive jump in deaths in the province at the centre of the country’s devastating outbreak.
Since the beginning of March six weeks ago, 10,939 people have died in Guayas province, which includes Ecuador’s largest city, Guayaquil, according to figures released late on Thursday.
A man in his 50s has become the first person to die since the outbreak began in the Kurdish-dominated northern part of war-torn Syria, UN officials have said.
According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the administration of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region accused the World Health Organization (WHO) of not having immediately informed its officials, saying the UN agency and the Syrian authorities would be to blame for the spread of the virus.
The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said it received notice of the death from WHO on Thursday. AFP said the WHO was not available for comment.
The WHO “provided information indicating that a fatality at Qamishli National Hospital in northeast Syria on 2 April had subsequently tested positive for COVID-19”, OCHA said.
A Brazilian judge has banned a group of Christian missionaries from entering a vast Amazon indigenous reserve with the world’s highest concentration of isolated tribes, citing risks from the coronavirus pandemic as one of his reasons.
Indigenous leaders and activists hailed the decision as “historic” and expressed hope that it could prevent a genocide in the Javari valley, a remote reserve the size of Austria on Brazil’s western borders.
An unprecedented US policy authorising the summary expulsion of migrants and asylum seekers because of the pandemic violates international law, the United Nations has warned.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a sweeping order on 20 March encouraging the immediate deportation of non-citizens arriving overland without valid documents. The order cited an obscure quarantine law to claim the move is justified on public health grounds.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian mother temporarily released from prison in Iran due to the outbreak, does not yet know when she will have to return to complete her sentence.
She was originally released for two weeks with an ankle tag but Iran remains in the grip of the pandemic on the eve of her scheduled return.
The Iranian government claims there have been fewer than 5,000 deaths in total but pandemic modellers based in the US estimate that, as of 20 March, more than 15,000 have lost their lives. Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, has said:
We are waiting on news tomorrow. Her lawyer will go to the prosecutor’s office to check whether she needs to return to prison or it has been extended.
English Premier League clubs have discussed resuming the season on the weekend of 13-14 June after Uefa wrote to domestic associations stating a desire they should finish their competitions by 31 July to leave August clear for the completion of the Champions League and Europa League.
The letter from European football’s governing body formed the basis of a two-hour conference call on Friday that explored how the Premier League may be concluded.
The San Diego Comic-Con has been cancelled. The event, the largest fan convention in North America, had been due to attract more than 130,000 people to Southern California from 23-26 July. However, organisers said that in the light of the health crisis, it would not be safe for it to take place.
It is the first time San Diego Comic-Con has been cancelled in its 50-year history.
The US navy will carry out antibody testing of sailors aboard the virus-hit aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt to determine whether they were exposed to the virus as it spread through the ship. The navy surgeon general, Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham, has said:
We have scheduled the outbreak investigation to begin Monday and we are seeking crew member volunteers to provide an additional swab sample and a routine blood draw for laboratory testing. In addition, they will answer a short survey.
The blood sample will undergo a new test that identifies Covid-19 antibodies in the blood. This type of testing is called a serology test. The results tell us if people have been exposed to the coronavirus and subsequently developed antibodies.
Nature experts in Lebanon have noticed cleaner and clearer air filled with migratory birds as Beirut remains under lockdown during the pandemic. Migrating pelicans are flying over the city as environmentalists say birds seem to be venturing closer to urban areas: