Nearly 130 miles away, a woman discovers a photo from a tornado-damaged home.

Nearly 130 miles away, a woman discovers a photograph from a tornado-damaged home.

When Katie Posten went outside on Saturday morning to get into her parked car, she noticed something on the windshield that looked like a note or a receipt.

She snatched it up and discovered a black-and-white photograph of a woman wearing a striped sundress and wearing a headscarf while holding a small child in her lap.

“Gertie Swatzell andamp; JD Swatzell 1942,” it said on the back in cursive. Posten would discover the photo had traveled nearly 130 miles on the back of monstrous winds just a few hours later.

Posten was following the tornadoes that ripped through the Midwest on Friday night, killing dozens of people.

They got within a few miles of her home in New Albany, Indiana, which is located across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

As a result, she assumed it was debris from a storm-damaged home.

“When I saw the date, I realized it was most likely from a tornado-damaged home.”

Posten said in a phone interview Sunday morning, “How else is it going to be there?”

“This isn’t a bill of sale.”

It’s a well-preserved photograph.”

So, like any 21st-century person, she shared a photo of the photo on Facebook and Twitter and asked for assistance in locating its owners.

She stated that she hoped someone on social media would recognize the photo or share it with someone who did.

That is, in fact, what occurred.

“It was widely shared on Facebook.”

“Someone who works for a tech company came across it and tagged a man with the same last name,” Posten, 30, said.

Cole Swatzell, who commented on the photo, said it belonged to family members in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, which is nearly 130 miles away by car and 167 miles away by crow’s flight from New Albany.

On Sunday, Swatzell did not respond to a request for comment on Facebook.

Homes were leveled, trees were splintered, and search and rescue teams scour the community for any survivors in Dawson Springs, a town of about 2,700 people 60 miles east of Paducah.

Hundreds of people were killed in five states.

The fact…

