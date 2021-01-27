Nearly 130,000 children return to schools, kindergartens in Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Kindergartens and the first three grades of primary school reopened on Tuesday in nine of Slovenia’s 12 regions with better epidemiological situation.

Minister of Education, Science and Sport Simona Kustec said at a press conference that 53,306 children returned to schools on Tuesday and 74,630 to kindergartens, noting this is “the first sign of going back to normal.”

According to the minister, 366 primary schools and 327 kindergartens had been reopened in the nine regions, with 12,822 employees returning to schools in person and 12,844 to kindergartens.

Kustec said schools and kindergartens had prepared well for the reopening, while calling for caution and observance of all restrictions.

The latest development comes after almost three months of distance learning, despite the recent confirmation in Slovenia of the new variant of coronavirus first identified in the UK.

On Monday, mass testing of teachers and other staff was organized nationwide, with a “very high” turnout and the number of positive persons “positively low,” according to the minister.

On Tuesday, Slovenia registered 1,652 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 159,812. Twenty-seven new deaths took the country’s toll to 3,406, according to official figures.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in many European countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 236 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 63 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Jan. 26. Enditem