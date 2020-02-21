Nearly 200 eucalypt species ‘under threat’

Nearly 200 species of Australian eucalypt should be listed as threatened, researchers say.

This accounts for nearly a quarter of all native eucalypt species.

Scientists from the Threatened Species Recovery Hub assessed all 822 species against the United Nations’ threatened species criteria.

Rod Fensham from the University of Queensland said 193 species met the criteria for a threatened status of vulnerable, endangered or critically endangered.

“This is very concerning as eucalypts are arguably Australia’s most important plant group and provide vital habitat to thousands of other species,” Associate Professor Fensham said.

“The assessment will help Australian conservation managers to better understand those species are at risk, which is important to guiding conservation actions.

Less than one-third of the species flagged for concern are listed as threatened under Australian environmental law, the researchers say.

Land clearing for agriculture and pastoralism, as well as mining and urbanisation are the most common causes for the species being at risk.

The researchers are particularly concerned about the Johnson’s mallee, as there are 600 trees left.

The West Australian region they call home is being targeted for mining.