Nearly 200 flights are canceled on Christmas Eve by United and Delta airlines.

Bloomberg News (TNS)’s Justin Bachman and Will Davies contributed to this article.

On Friday, the day before Christmas, United Airlines Holdings Inc. will cancel over 100 flights, while Delta Air Lines Inc. will cut about 90.

A spike in omicron COVID-19 cases is affecting the availability of flight crews and ground personnel, United said in an email on Thursday.

Delta attributed the cancellations to a variety of factors, including potential inclement weather in some areas and the impact of omicron.

“Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources, including rerouting and aircraft and crew substitutions to cover scheduled flying,” Delta said in an emailed statement Friday.

On Friday, the airline is still flying nearly 3,100 passengers.

The holiday season is one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

“Unfortunately, some flights have had to be canceled, and we are notifying impacted customers prior to their arrival at the airport,” United said.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible so they can enjoy the holidays.”

You’re not alone if you’re on the road this week for Christmas.

