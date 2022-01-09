Nearly 2,000 journalists have been killed by the virus, with the actual number ‘certainly higher.’

Nearly 2,000 journalists have been killed by the virus; the true number is ‘certainly higher.’

According to the Press Emblem Campaign, COVID-19 killed at least 1,400 media workers in 2021.

According to a report released on Friday, the coronavirus pandemic has killed nearly 2,000 journalists in 94 countries since March 2020, but the figure is “a low overall estimate.”

According to the Geneva-based Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), at least 1,400 media workers died from the virus in 2021, an average of 116 per month or four per day.

“The actual number of victims is undoubtedly higher,” the group said, noting that “the cause of journalists’ deaths is sometimes not specified, or their deaths are not announced.”

“There is no reliable information in some countries, and the 2,000 figure is a low overall estimate.”

The death toll slowed last year after vaccines became available, according to the PEC.

Since March 2020, the PEC has recorded 1,940 deaths of journalists, with 954 of those deaths occurring in Latin America.

Asia came in second with 556 deaths, followed by Europe with 263, Africa with 98, and North America with 69.

According to the group, more than 50 of the fatalities are still being investigated.

Brazil and India lead the list of countries with 295 and 279 deaths, respectively.

According to Nava Thakuria, the PEC’s representative for India, the figure could be as high as 400.

Journalists have died from the virus in 199 cases in Peru, 122 cases in Mexico, 79 cases in Colombia, and 68 cases in Bangladesh.

At least 67 journalists have died in the United States as a result of COVID-19, with Italy having the highest death toll of 61 among all European countries.

Venezuela (59), Ecuador (51), Argentina (46), Indonesia (42), Russia (42), Iran (34), the United Kingdom (33), Turkiye (29), Dominican Republic (29), Pakistan (27), Nepal (23), Egypt (22), and Bolivia (20) came in second and third, respectively.

According to the PEC, 19 people have died in Honduras, South Africa, Spain, and Ukraine so far.

Vaccine Effects

“After a spike in deadly infections in the first half of 2021, thanks to advances in vaccination, the death toll thankfully slowed in the second half,” said PEC Secretary-General Blaise Lempen.

The virus killed 1,175 journalists in the first half of 2021, but that number fell to 225 in the second half.

