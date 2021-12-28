Nearly 2,000 mobile phones were confiscated from Scottish detainees as a result of ‘drug deal’ concerns.

Nearly 2,000 mobile phones were confiscated from Scottish detainees due to ‘drug deal’ concerns.

The figures were obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the Scottish Conservatives, and now prison staff are concerned that the phones are being used to arrange drug deals.

According to information obtained through a Freedom of Information request, nearly 2,000 mobile phones have been confiscated from Scottish prisoners.

According to the data obtained by the Scottish Conservatives, phones that were given to prisoners earlier in the pandemic should now be taken away after a rule violation.

Inmates were given around 7,600 supposedly tamper-proof phones to replace in-person visits due to covid, but many of the phones were modified by the inmates to make calls to unauthorised numbers.

According to reports, inmates are now concerned that they are being used to facilitate drug deals.

According to the Scottish Prison Service, 1,899 mobile phones have been temporarily seized in Scotland’s prisons since May 2020, with 342 confiscations at Glasgow’s HMP Barlinnie.

HMP Edinburgh came in second with 262.

“This scheme was introduced in good faith at the start of lockdown, but it has turned into a farce,” said Scottish Conservative MSP Russell Findlay.

“These ostensibly unhackable handsets were quickly compromised, but the public and MSPs were kept in the dark about it.”

“It is absolutely correct that inmates have access to their families, but this ill-conceived plan has backfired spectacularly.”

“Keith Brown took a long time to respond to our demands to stop drug-soaked prison mail before finally implementing new security measures.

“They must be removed immediately and permanently, and any replacement must be safe and secure,” he continued.

“If we find anyone attempting to tamper with phones, whether maliciously or otherwise, we take appropriate action,” a Scottish Prison Service spokesman said.

He said the phones have been helpful in maintaining family ties for those in custody, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, and that calls to the Samaritans and other agencies have demonstrated that they can be used to address mental health issues.

“We fully support their continued use,” he added.