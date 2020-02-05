Nearly 3 mln visit 51st round of Cairo int’l book fair: minister

CAIRO, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — The 51st round of Cairo International Book Fair (CIBF) that is concluded on Tuesday has witnessed a massive turnout of visitors, said the country’s Minister of Culture, Enas Abdel-Dayem.

“The number of visitors has exceeded three million, and the CIBF has made great success this year,” Abdel-Dayem said in a press conference on Tuesday.

She expressed her hopes that the period of next year’s round of the CIBF could be extended.

The CIBF started from Jan. 22 to Feb. 4, with participation of 40 countries. The book fair has featured 808 pavilions, 900 publishing houses, 41 book stores and 3,502 cultural and art events.

The Ministry of Culture stated that by the end of last year’s editions, the 50th CIBF registered 2.5 million visitors.

First launched in 1969, the CIBF is considered the largest and the oldest book fair in the Middle East and the second worldwide after Germany’s Frankfurt Book Fair.