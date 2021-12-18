Nearly 30 undocumented migrants are being held in Turkey.

Almost 30 undocumented migrants are being detained in Turkey.

Migrants detained in the provinces of eastern Kars and northwest Kirklareli were referred to local migration offices.

TURKEY’S KARS KIRKLARELI

On Tuesday, security sources said that at least 29 irregular migrants were detained across Turkey.

Twenty-four migrants, all Afghan nationals, were apprehended by police in separate operations across the eastern Kars province, according to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They will be deported following the necessary procedures, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, according to another source, provincial gendarmerie command teams in the northwestern Kirklareli province apprehended five irregular migrants.

Iranian, Moroccan, and Afghan nationals were among the migrants.

Three of the migrants detained in Tatlipinar claimed to have been beaten in Bulgaria and deported to Turkey.

Later, the migrants were directed to provincial migration offices.

Turkey has long served as a major transit point for irregular migrants seeking to enter Europe and begin new lives, particularly those fleeing war and persecution.

It already hosts more than 4 million refugees, more than any other country on the planet, and has beefed up border security to deter a new influx of migrants in a humane manner.