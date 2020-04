MERSIN, Turkey

Security forces seized nearly 35 kilograms (around 77 pounds) of cocaine in Turkey’s southern Mersin province, authorities said on Monday.

Anti-narcotics and customs officers recovered a total of 34.79 kilograms (76.61 pounds) of heroin from a ship coming from South America, according to a statement issued by the chief public prosecutor’s office.

An investigation is underway, the statement said.

