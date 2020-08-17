Nearly 40 pct of college students dissatisfied with time management: survey

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) — Nearly 40 percent of college students in China are not satisfied with their time management, according to a recent survey by China Youth Daily.

Of the 2,004 students surveyed, 98.2 percent attach importance to time management. About 32 percent regularly plan out their days, while 5.24 percent seldom do so.

Through managing their time, about 60 percent of college students hope to efficiently complete a short-term task, while nearly 66 percent want to take their life and work in stride.

However, the biggest obstacle they encountered is the inability to follow the schedules they made due to laziness. In addition, unreasonable time arrangement and not knowing how to make a schedule are also factors that hinder time management.

“From a psychological point of view, the main reason for laziness is the lack of clear goals,” said Zhao Xiuping, a psychological counselor in Yantai, east China’s Shandong Province.

Zhao suggested that students should set clear goals and make a detailed plan when managing their time, as well as know their priorities to be more efficient. Enditem