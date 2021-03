DENIZLI, Turkey

Nearly 400 historical artifacts were seized in Turkey’s southwestern Denizli province on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off that a few people were trying to sell historical artifacts in the Saraykoy town of Denizli, the provincial gendarmerie forces searched a vehicle and found 390 coins, three rings and two crosses.

While the objects were delivered to the museum directorate, three suspects were arrested for smuggling.

*Writing by Dilan Pamuk