Nearly 50 mln USD donated via China Red Cross to curb pneumonia outbreak

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — As of Saturday, the Red Cross Society of China has received donations of 340 million yuan (about 49 million U.S. dollars) to help fight against the pneumonia outbreak caused by novel coronavirus, the organization said Sunday.

About 12.46 million yuan worth of products and 10 million yuan in cash have been allocated to the hardest-hit regions like Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province.

In addition, the Chinese Red Cross Foundation has received donations of 366 million yuan by Saturday.