Nearly 50,000 people have signed an online petition to revoke Tony Blair’s knighthood.

Blair was awarded the Order of the Garter as a knight companion, but the news sparked outrage.

LONDON, U.K.

As of Saturday evening, more than 47,000 people had signed an online petition demanding that former British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s recently announced knighthood be revoked, with the goal of 50,000 people quickly approaching.

Angus Scott started the petition on change.org as soon as the New Year Honours were announced last night.

Scott charged Blair with doing “irreparable damage to both the United Kingdom’s constitution and the very fabric of the nation’s society.”

“In various conflicts, he was personally responsible for the deaths of countless innocent civilians and servicemen.”

He should be charged with war crimes just for that,” Scott added.

Tony Blair, whom he described as “the least deserving of any public honor,” requested that the honor be taken away from him.

Observations

“Tony Blair should be prosecuted, not knighted,” wrote Deborah Warford, one of the signatories.

Being honored for someone like this demonstrates how corrupt and vile the system is.”

“He lied about WMD and should be tried as a war criminal,” says the author.

Another signatory, Kevin Knobes, said, “His policies have done irreparable damage to Britain,” referring to the discredited claims of weapons of mass destruction in the run-up to the 2003 Iraq War.

“Honors should go to honorable people, not parliament-protected war criminals,” Peter Brierly wrote.

Honors for the New Year

Every year in December, the New Year’s Honours are presented.

After that, the Order of the Garter’s royal knights and ladies gather at St.

A special ceremony took place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The Garter, founded in 1348 by Edward III, is an honorary title bestowed by the sovereign for outstanding public service and achievement.

Tony Blair was named a knight companion of the Order of the Garter last night, 14 years after leaving Downing Street as Prime Minister.

Sharp retaliation

Blair’s knighthood drew immediate criticism, as he is widely regarded as the architect of the 2003 Iraq War, which began in large part due to unfounded claims of WMD in the country.

Critics accuse Blair of siding with then-US President George W. Bush and sending British troops to fight alongside US forces.

