Nearly 65,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Turkiye.

To date, Turkiye has received over 139.5 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Monday, the Turkish Health Ministry reported nearly 65,000 cases of COVID-19.

Over the past day, the ministry reported 64,935 new COVID-19 cases, 162 deaths, and 72,106 recoveries.

Additionally, in the last 24 hours, 403,836 virus tests were performed.

According to new ministry figures, the country has also administered over 139.57 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to combat the virus’ spread since launching an immunization campaign in January 2021.

According to the ministry, more than 57.27 million people have received their first vaccination, with more than 52.15 million having received their full vaccination.

In addition, Turkiye has given third booster shots to over 23.37 million people.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.54 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 328.64 million cases reported worldwide.