Nearly 90 cruise ships are being investigated by the CDC for COVID-19 cases, which is eerily similar to the year 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating nearly 90 cruise ships for COVID-19 cases, which is eerily similar to the year 2020.

After a 15-month COVID-19-induced shutdown, the cruise ship industry reopened in late June 2021, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved new regulations.

With the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, however, the climate has shifted.

The number of cases reported on cruise ships in US waters is higher than at any time since the comeback, according to CDC tracking data.

According to The Washington Post, holiday travel conditions have been eerily similar to those that brought cruising to a halt in March 2020, with ports refusing entry and passengers isolating in their cabins.

We’re seeing far fewer severe cases and deaths this time around, compared to the first wave of the pandemic.

Since the discovery of the omicron variant, cruise lines have imposed stricter measures, so there appears to be no industry-wide shutdown on the horizon.

The CDC told The Post this week that “it plans to allow its Conditional Sailing Order to expire as planned on January,” despite at least one lawmaker calling for a second cruise shutdown.

The restrictions on pandemic-era cruising “will become recommendations” after the CDC order expires, according to the Post.

The CDC acknowledged in a statement this week that “cruising cannot be considered a zero-risk activity,” adding that “the risk of contracting covid-19 on cruise ships is high because the virus spreads easily between people in close quarters aboard ships,” according to The Washington Post.

When does the CDC launch an investigation into a ship?

According to the Wall Street Journal, the CDC requires an investigation when there are one or more reported COVID-19 cases among the crew or if cases reported account for at least 0.10 percent of total passengers in the previous seven days. For example, a ship carrying 6,500 passengers would require an investigation if seven cases were reported.

Which cruise lines’ ships are under investigation or surveillance?

According to the Wall Street Journal, Carnival owns 32 of the ships being investigated or monitored, including ships in its Holland America line.

