Nearly 90 pct of new COVID-19 cases in India reported from 7 states

NEW DELHI, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — India’s health ministry said on Thursday that nearly 90 percent of the new cases reported in the country are from seven states – Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

“India’s active caseload is 151,708 today comprising 1.37 percent of the total positive cases. This is largely attributable to the upsurge in daily new cases in the seven states,” the ministry said.

During the last 24 hours, 16,738 new cases have been recorded across India, and the seven states together account for 89.57 percent of the new cases.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest new cases at 8,807, followed by Kerala and Punjab with 4,106 and 558 respectively.

On Wednesday India’s federal government rushed high-level teams to a number of states that have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases and warned that any laxity in measures to check infection will escalate the ongoing pandemic in wake of new strains detected in certain countries.

On Thursday morning the ministry said the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 11,046,914 and the death toll has risen to 156,705. Enditem